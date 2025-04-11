Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks: Putin Meets Trump's Envoy

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to engage in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, concerning Ukraine. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the talks may also involve planning a future meeting between Putin and Trump, but no significant breakthroughs are expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-04-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 18:02 IST
Diplomatic Talks: Putin Meets Trump's Envoy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin will engage in discussions regarding Ukraine with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, on Friday, according to the TASS state news agency, which cited the Kremlin's report.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that the talks might also touch upon plans for a future meeting between Presidents Putin and Trump, though no major breakthroughs are anticipated.

Peskov emphasized that Witkoff's visit should not be seen as momentous, tempering expectations for substantial progress or dramatic developments arising from these discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025