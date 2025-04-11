Diplomatic Talks: Putin Meets Trump's Envoy
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to engage in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, concerning Ukraine. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the talks may also involve planning a future meeting between Putin and Trump, but no significant breakthroughs are expected.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will engage in discussions regarding Ukraine with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, on Friday, according to the TASS state news agency, which cited the Kremlin's report.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that the talks might also touch upon plans for a future meeting between Presidents Putin and Trump, though no major breakthroughs are anticipated.
Peskov emphasized that Witkoff's visit should not be seen as momentous, tempering expectations for substantial progress or dramatic developments arising from these discussions.
