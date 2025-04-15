Left Menu

India Gears Up for Sudirman Cup Showdown in Xiamen

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and world No. 18 Lakshya Sen will lead the Indian contingent at the Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, China. India is in a challenging group alongside Indonesia, Denmark, and England. Despite injuries, India aims to make history by winning a medal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:31 IST
Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and world No. 18 Lakshya Sen are set to headline the Indian challenge at the Sudirman Cup Finals in Xiamen, China. Scheduled from April 27 to May 4, the event sees India placed in the formidable Group D with past champions Indonesia, two-time runners-up Denmark, and a strong English team, the national federation announced on Tuesday.

Despite injury concerns, the 14-member Indian squad will include the returning men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. However, top women's doubles players Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will miss the tournament due to injuries, with Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra stepping into their roles.

The selectors are confident in the team's depth across all five categories, aiming not just for success in the group stages but also possibly making history with a medal at the prestigious mixed team championships held in Xiamen.

