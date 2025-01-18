Connectivity Crisis in Gojal Valley: A Call for Urgent Solutions

In the picturesque Gojal Valley of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan, residents are grappling with severe internet connectivity issues, affecting their daily lives and significant community events. According to Pamir Times, the ongoing network disruptions have drawn criticism and concern from locals who are demanding immediate governmental intervention.

Notably, the Karakoram Winterlude Season 7 event, scheduled for a live broadcast from the ice rink at Gulmit Polo Ground, faced technical failures attributed to weak network coverage. This absence of live streaming left many disappointed, tarnishing an anticipated cultural spectacle. Residents voiced their frustrations, highlighting the double-edged impact on cultural representation and education.

Education has borne the brunt of these connectivity problems, particularly for university students residing outside Gilgit. With several mobile towers either non-functional or underperforming, students find it challenging to engage in online classes or access educational materials. The plea for improved internet services continues as residents urge the government to address this critical issue for both cultural and educational continuity.

(With inputs from agencies.)