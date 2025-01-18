Left Menu

Hatta Farming Festival: Pioneering Sustainable Agriculture in Dubai's Scenic Region

Dubai Municipality has inaugurated the second Hatta Farming Festival, aimed at boosting the agricultural sector in Dubai. This year's event, featuring 25 local farmers, promotes sustainable practices and supports the 'Dubai Farms' programme's vision. The festival also emphasizes Hatta’s potential as a leading agri-tourism destination.

Dubai Municipality has kicked off the second edition of the Hatta Farming Festival, highlighting both the region's cultural heritage and its future as an agri-tourism hotspot. The festival is part of the 'Dubai Farms' programme, initiated by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to support local farmers and sustainable practices.

Launching at Leem Lake, the festival runs through January 22, involving 25 Emirati farmers and agricultural enterprises. Under the Hatta Winter initiative, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is overseeing the festival, which showcases the region's agri-tourism potential, aligning with Dubai's vision of sustainable agricultural development.

The event emphasizes increased local crop production aligned with the UAE's national food security goals. Minister Amna bint Abdullah Al Dhahak noted initiatives like the Plant the Emirates National Programme, boosting the role of agriculture in the UAE's cultural and economic landscape. Dubai Municipality continues to support local farmers through resources and training, further bolstering the emirate's food security strategies.

