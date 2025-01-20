Dubai's Vision: Empowering Young Arab Leaders for a Bright Future

In Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, convened with the Board of Directors of the Young Arab Leaders initiative for their first meeting at the Museum of the Future. The discourse centered around developing action plans and initiatives for the near future.

Sheikh Mohammed underscored the essential role of Young Arab Leaders in fostering Arab talent and enabling them to contribute significantly to the future of Arab societies. Launched almost two decades ago, this initiative offers Arab youth a platform to collaborate and exchange ideas with regional leaders.

Guided by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the initiative has been rejuvenated to support aspiring youth aiming to forge a brighter future for Arab communities. Sheikh Mohammed expressed his faith in the 200 million young individuals in the Arab world, highlighting their pivotal part in driving economic, social, and technological advancements.

He also invited all Arab talents to be part of the largest network of its kind in the region, encouraging them to contribute to initiatives and projects poised for groundbreaking success, fueled by the vigor and resolve of Arab youth. During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed announced the organization of the largest Young Arab Leaders gathering at the upcoming World Government Summit in February in Dubai, marking a significant step forward for the initiative. He reaffirmed Dubai and the UAE's commitment to supporting young Arab leaders on their path to success.

In December 2024, Sheikh Hamdan authorized the formation of the Young Arab Leaders initiative's Board of Directors, composed of 11 distinguished Arab figures from various fields, to guide the initiative toward a more profound impact and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)