Trump's Bold Vision: Unprecedented Policies and National Revival Pledged

Just before his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump promises the largest deportation operation in U.S. history and a radical reshaping of global and domestic policies. Addressing supporters, he pledges to end wars, revitalize America, and challenge the existing political order, marking the beginning of a new era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 10:04 IST
US President-elect Donald Trump at MAGA Victory Rally (Photo/ US Network Pool via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Hours ahead of his inauguration, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced ambitious plans for what he described as the largest deportation exercise in American history. Speaking at the Make America Great Again (MAGA) Victory Rally in Washington, D.C., Trump cast his vision for sweeping changes intended to confront both domestic and international challenges.

During his address, Trump criticized previous policies, promising decisive actions aimed at securing borders and reshaping diplomatic efforts overseas. He vowed to end the conflict in Ukraine, bring order to the Middle East, and take preventive measures against the threat of World War III.

Trump also directed strong criticism towards the current political establishment, promising its overhaul. He emphasized restoring American strength and pride, stating that his administration would mark a departure from the recent years of decline. Furthermore, Trump outlined plans to assume partial control over TikTok to preserve American jobs, and stressed the enduring 'Trump Effect', underscoring his impact even before taking office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

