Indian-American Influence Grows in Trump’s Incoming Administration

The Indian diaspora organization Indiaspora has extended its congratulations to the incoming Trump administration. In a statement released on Monday, the organization praised the growing political engagement of the Indian American community, highlighting its nonpartisan approach and increased influence in American politics since Indiaspora's founding in 2012.

Notable appointments in President Trump's second term include Harmeet Kaur Dhillon as the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, Vivek Ramaswamy heading the Department of Government Efficiency with Tesla's Elon Musk, Kash Patel nominated as FBI Director, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya as Director of the National Institutes of Health, and Sriram Krishnan as Senior AI Advisor. Indiaspora underscored these appointments as a testament to the Indian American community's expanding influence.

Founder MR Rangaswami emphasized the strengthening ties between the US and India, expecting continued growth in bilateral relations. Executive Director Sanjeev Joshipura pointed out the organization's role in fostering civic engagement and acknowledged the elevation of Indian Americans to senior roles across different administrations. Trump's inauguration as the 47th President marks a continuation of these trends.

