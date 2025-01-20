From Andhra Pradesh to the White House: Usha Vance's Journey

US Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, have received warm congratulations from Usha's grandaunt, Professor C Santhamma, ahead of their inauguration. Professor Santhamma expressed her joy and extended her best wishes to the couple, emphasizing their achievements and the potential positive influence on US-India relations.

In a heartfelt message, Professor Santhamma stated, 'We congratulate you both for the excellent position you are now going to occupy. May God bless you both. And your country and my country.' She noted her familial ties to Usha Vance and highlighted the family's pride in the couple's accomplishments.

Usha Vance, daughter of Indian immigrants from Andhra Pradesh, has a distinguished academic background from prestigious institutions like Cambridge and Yale. Her connection to JD Vance began at Yale Law School, leading her to a successful legal career. Meanwhile, Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th US President, previously serving from 2017-2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)