Quad Diplomacy: Strengthening Ties for a Stable Indo-Pacific

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong emphasized the unwavering commitment of Quad nations—Australia, India, Japan, and the United States—to a peaceful Indo-Pacific. Wong aims to strengthen ties with Quad partners and the Trump administration, highlighting the importance of cooperation for global prosperity and security through various meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:36 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (Image: X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bid to fortify relations and uphold a stable Indo-Pacific, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong eagerly anticipates engagements with her Quad counterparts. The Quad—a strategic diplomatic coalition encompassing Australia, India, Japan, and the United States—remains committed to fostering an open, inclusive, and resilient regional framework.

Penny Wong highlighted her forthcoming meetings with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya. The ministers are set to converge in Washington DC for discussions aligned with their shared vision of regional prosperity and stability.

As part of her diplomatic mission, Wong will also meet with members of the Trump administration. These discussions aim to augment the strong economic and security partnerships Australia shares with the United States, underscoring the importance of strategic alliances for mutual prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

