Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Embarks on Nordic Advocacy Tour

Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile's delegation will visit Denmark, Norway, and Sweden from January 22-30, 2025. The visit aims to highlight Tibetans' struggles under Chinese rule. The campaign follows successful engagements in the Netherlands, where members celebrated the Dalai Lama's Nobel Peace Prize anniversary with the Tibetan community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:41 IST
Central Tibetan Administration. (Photo/X@CTA_TibetdotNet). Image Credit: ANI
A delegation from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile is scheduled to visit Denmark, Norway, and Sweden from January 22 to January 30, 2025, as part of a Tibet advocacy tour in Europe. Among the delegates are Parliamentarians Konchok Yangphel, Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, and Geshe Monlam Tharchin, according to the Central Tibetan Administration. The visit spotlights ongoing Tibetan struggles under Chinese rule, emphasizing serious concerns over human rights, cultural erosion, and the pressing need for international support.

The advocacy campaign follows a successful engagement in the Netherlands by parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Yeshi Dolma. Last year, these members visited the Netherlands, meeting with local Tibetans and representatives from the Tibet Support Group, Students for a Free Tibet, the International Campaign for Tibet, and the local Tibetan association. A historic 35th anniversary celebration of the Dalai Lama's Nobel Peace Prize was marked by the local Tibetan community with speeches from the visiting MPs and community leaders.

The delegation's itinerary includes a three-day program in Copenhagen starting January 22, followed by scheduled events in Stockholm from January 26 to 28. Their final stop will be Oslo, with meetings on January 29, before departing to Delhi on January 30, as announced by the Central Tibetan Administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

