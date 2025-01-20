Left Menu

Karachi Grapples with Water Disruption Amid Dhabeji Power Failure

Karachi faces severe water shortages after a power failure at Dhabeji pumping station ruptured pipelines. Efforts to restore power and overcome project delays are underway, as authorities race to meet the World Bank-funded K-IV water project deadline.

Updated: 20-01-2025 16:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Karachi's water supply has come under significant strain following a power failure at the Dhabeji pumping station, a critical hub supplying the city. An explosion triggered during the breakdown ruptured two major pipelines, including a 72-inch diameter one known as Pipeline No 5, resulting in water supply disruptions across various areas.

Impacted neighborhoods such as Landhi, Korangi, Shah Latif Town, and others are now facing acute water shortages. In an urgent response, the Power Division has directed K-Electric to expedite power restoration efforts to the pumping station. The division stressed the urgency of reinstating Karachi's water supply and urged K-Electric to 'upgrade the water supply system to avoid future incidents.'

Concurrently, delays in the B-Feeder canal upgrade have compounded fears of a deepening water crisis. Work halted for several weeks has significantly affected progress, endangering the K-IV project designed to bolster Karachi's water capacity. Funded by both federal and Sindh governments and supported by the World Bank, the project requires completion by 2026, a target threatened by ongoing setbacks.

The Sindh Chief Minister has sought additional funds from the federal government to hasten work on the canal, but experts remain skeptical about meeting the revised deadline due to construction delays and leadership challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

