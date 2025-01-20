Inauguration Day 2023: Trump Supporters Rally as Historic Swearing-In Approaches

With the anticipation of Inauguration Day, a wave of enthusiasm swept across the crowd gathered outside the US Capitol as supporters prepared for President-elect Donald Trump's imminent swearing-in scheduled on Monday. In conversations with ANI, attendees conveyed their fervent support. One animated supporter expressed his enthusiasm, declaring, "I love Trump. We got to win this country back and we're taking it back today. Today we're gonna sign so many executive orders and we're going to rock this place. I'm so happy to be here, my family is here, and we are so happy that Trump won." Another supporter echoed similar sentiments, eagerly stating, "I am here, ready to get into the arena. We are getting in. So excited! Four more years of Trump."

As the stage sets for the grand inauguration ceremony, a sequence of events will precede Trump's official swearing-in. The President-elect is scheduled to depart for St John's Church for a service, followed by a visit to the Blair House, and a formal welcome by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, ushering the traditional handover of power.

The events will unfold with Vice President-elect JD Vance taking the first oath to office, followed by Trump's grand swearing-in. Trump's address will follow the ceremony, signaling the start of his presidency. The concluding farewell to Biden and Harris leads to the hallmark signing room ceremony, a tradition that began in 1981 under President Ronald Reagan. Post-ceremony, festivities include a luncheon, a parade, culminating with multiple inaugural balls where Trump will engage in his first celebratory dance as President, marking the official commencement of his term.

(With inputs from agencies.)