Swift Restoration of Power at Dhabeji Pumping Station Eases Karachi's Water Woes

Power was quickly restored at Karachi's Dhabeji pumping station after a disruption, alleviating water distribution issues. Karachi Electric confirmed stable power delivery, exempting key stations from load-shedding. Recent water shortages and pipeline ruptures highlighted the city's ongoing struggle with infrastructure challenges, impacting numerous localities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Power supply to the Dhabeji pumping station in Karachi was swiftly restored following a prolonged disruption, alleviating water supply challenges faced by residents, confirmed by a Karachi Electric (KE) spokesperson, according to ARY News.

The Dhabeji facility, managed by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), is essential for water distribution to many city areas. KE assured that the power system remains stable, with major pumping stations exempt from load-shedding to ensure water services are uninterrupted.

Alternate power sources are utilized during emergencies, with KE teams in continuous communication with KW&SB representatives to swiftly resolve potential issues, ARY News reported.

Earlier, Karachi dealt with a 100-million-gallon water shortfall, partly due to maintenance at Dhabeji. Recent months saw severe water shortages in areas like Clifton and Gulshan-i-Iqbal, exacerbated by a pipeline rupture on University Road, which led to flooding and traffic disruptions.

Today, a power failure at Dhabeji disrupted water supply to Landhi, Korangi, and Shah Latif Town, following an explosion that ruptured two pipelines. The Power Division directed KE to restore power urgently, ensuring swift resumption of water supply, as reported by Dawn.

K-Electric promptly reinstated electricity to key stations and facilitated coordination with the Water Board to maintain operational continuity, reported ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

