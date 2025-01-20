Left Menu

Biden Grants Sweeping Pardons in Final Presidential Act

In a historic move, U.S. President Joe Biden issued pre-emptive pardons to protect several public figures from potential retaliation by incoming President-elect Donald Trump. Key recipients include General Mark Milley and Dr. Anthony Fauci, along with members of Congress who investigated the January 6 Capitol attack.

In an unprecedented demonstration of executive authority, President Joe Biden has issued pre-emptive pardons for General Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and members of Congress who played a role in the January 6 Capitol attack investigation. CNN reports that the pardons are designed to shield these figures from potential retaliation by President-elect Donald Trump.

The pardons, announced just hours before Biden welcomes Trump to the White House ahead of his inauguration, underscore Biden's commitment to protect critics of the incoming administration. Biden stated, "These are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing," highlighting the potential havoc politically motivated investigations can create in public servants' lives.

Among the pardon recipients, General Milley, who served as the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, and Dr. Fauci, a leading figure in the fight against COVID-19, have faced intense criticism from Trump and his allies. Biden emphasized that the pardons are not an admission of guilt but rather a measure of gratitude for their service to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

