Cracks in Xi Jinping's Armor: Challenges from Within and Beyond

Xi Jinping, who once appeared untouchable at the helm of the Chinese Communist Party, is now facing increasing internal and external pressures. Since his rise to power in 2012, China's robust economic growth and military expansion bolstered his image. However, recent actions and policies have diminished his aura of invincibility.

Criticism against Xi stems from several quarters. His approach during the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with draconian societal controls, has sparked discontent. Moreover, backing Vladimir Putin, problematic economic policies, and territorial aggressions have strained international relations. These actions have not endeared China to its neighbors or to Western superpowers like Europe and the US.

The People's Liberation Army, previously a pillar of support, now grapples with corruption and political meddling, undermining Xi's confidence as its commander. A subtle challenge emerged from within as the PLA Daily endorsed collective leadership, directly contravening Xi's centralized authority. Although opposition forces remain suppressed under a watchful state apparatus, unrest is brewing.

Lam, a Hong Kong scholar, identifies four main opposition factions against Xi, comprising veteran Politburo members, fellow princelings, military elites, and sections of the middle class. Together, these groups threaten to curtail Xi's sway over financial and foreign policies.

Amid public disquiet, Xi's policies have exacerbated China's economic woes. His 'wolf warrior' diplomacy also faces recalibration as China addresses economic dependencies. Meanwhile, reports suggest restlessness among PLA's top brass, vexed by political purges and strategic ambiguity, further indicating fissures in Xi's reign. Challenges to his authority are becoming increasingly apparent.

As structural changes shake the PLA, questions loom over Xi's grip on power. Internal dissent, public unrest, and military dissatisfaction contribute to a precarious rule. Although Xi clings to dominance, his leadership is being tested on multiple fronts, signaling potential shifts in China's political landscape.

