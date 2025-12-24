West Bengal 2025: A Year of Transformation Amidst Economic Challenges
In 2025, West Bengal experienced a year of significant investment in infrastructure and technology, bolstering its economy despite challenges in legacy sectors like jute and tea. Key projects included the Tajpur Deep Sea Port and investments in power. Political debates over fiscal responsibility persisted amidst transformative growth.
Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2025 11:51 IST
- Country:
- India
In 2025, West Bengal made significant economic strides with record investment pledges, chiefly in infrastructure and technology, while legacy sectors like jute and tea faced hurdles.
The state focused on large-scale projects, including the Tajpur Deep Sea Port and expansions in the power sector, contributing to an anticipated 12% GSDP growth.
Despite these advancements, political debates persisted over the state's fiscal management, highlighting challenges and achievements of the year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- investment
- technology
- infrastructure
- jute
- tea
- economy
- GSDP
- growth
- Tajpur Port
