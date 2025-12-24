West Bengal 2025: A Year of Transformation Amidst Economic Challenges

In 2025, West Bengal made significant economic strides with record investment pledges, chiefly in infrastructure and technology, while legacy sectors like jute and tea faced hurdles.

The state focused on large-scale projects, including the Tajpur Deep Sea Port and expansions in the power sector, contributing to an anticipated 12% GSDP growth.

Despite these advancements, political debates persisted over the state's fiscal management, highlighting challenges and achievements of the year.

