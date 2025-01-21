Left Menu

Marco Rubio Confirmed as 72nd US Secretary of State with Unanimous Senate Vote

Marco Rubio has been unanimously confirmed as the 72nd US Secretary of State under President Trump's administration. This historic 99-0 Senate vote highlights Rubio's journey from humble beginnings to a prominent role in American politics, coinciding with Trump's declaration of America's 'golden age.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 09:48 IST
Marco Rubio Confirmed as 72nd US Secretary of State with Unanimous Senate Vote
Marco Rubio as the 72nd US Secretary of State. (Photo/X@WhiteHouse). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a historic move, the US Senate confirmed Marco Rubio as the 72nd Secretary of State, marking a significant appointment in President Trump's administration. The confirmation, which was unanimous with a 99-0 vote, showcases Rubio's influential role as a senator from Florida, now stepping into a key position in American foreign policy.

The official announcement was echoed by the White House, which congratulated Rubio on social media, emphasizing the administration's vision of a 'golden age' for America. Rubio's appointment highlights his personal narrative of rising from the son of Cuban immigrants to a pivotal figure in the US government, embodying the American Dream through hard work, faith, and dedication to public service.

This notable confirmation took place on the same day Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. Trump, along with newly sworn Vice President JD Vance, used the inauguration to declare the start of America's 'golden age' and addressed the nation's needs amidst rising inflation, reiterating his commitment to 'drill baby drill' as part of his economic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Central Asia Inflation: The Impact of Global Shocks and Domestic Policy Responses

Innovative Financing for EMDEs: Tackling Climate Challenges with Scalable Tools

Portfolio Adjustment Costs: A New Lens on Currency Market Dynamics and Returns

Mapping Mozambique's Agriculture: Technology, Challenges, and the Road to Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025