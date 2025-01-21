Marco Rubio Confirmed as 72nd US Secretary of State with Unanimous Senate Vote

In a historic move, the US Senate confirmed Marco Rubio as the 72nd Secretary of State, marking a significant appointment in President Trump's administration. The confirmation, which was unanimous with a 99-0 vote, showcases Rubio's influential role as a senator from Florida, now stepping into a key position in American foreign policy.

The official announcement was echoed by the White House, which congratulated Rubio on social media, emphasizing the administration's vision of a 'golden age' for America. Rubio's appointment highlights his personal narrative of rising from the son of Cuban immigrants to a pivotal figure in the US government, embodying the American Dream through hard work, faith, and dedication to public service.

This notable confirmation took place on the same day Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. Trump, along with newly sworn Vice President JD Vance, used the inauguration to declare the start of America's 'golden age' and addressed the nation's needs amidst rising inflation, reiterating his commitment to 'drill baby drill' as part of his economic strategy.

