Jaishankar Attends Trump’s Second Inauguration Strengthening Indo-US Ties

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar marked his presence at Donald Trump's swearing-in as the 47th US President. The event facilitated meetings with prominent US officials, underlining the significance of Indo-US relations. Jaishankar also extended greetings from PM Modi to Argentina's President Javier Milei.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:35 IST
EAM meets officials from Trump Administration and World Leader. (Photo/X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the inaugural celebrations during Donald Trump's swearing-in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday at the Capitol in Washington, DC. This occasion allowed Jaishankar to engage with key members of President Trump's administration, emphasizing the importance of Indo-US diplomatic relations.

Jaishankar's meetings included interactions with pivotal figures such as Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune. Highlighting the camaraderie between the nations, he also met the nominee for the Director of the FBI, Kash Patel, in the Trump Administration.

In additional diplomatic outreach, Jaishankar met with Argentina's President Javier Milei, extending greetings from India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His participation underscores India's strategic interest in fostering global relations as Trump embarks on his second term, declaring a new 'golden age' for America.

