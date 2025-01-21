Left Menu

Nepal's Delayed Winter Parliament Session Sparks Political Tensions

Nepal summons its winter parliament session on January 31 amid pressure from opposition parties dissatisfied with the delayed call. The government faces criticism for issuing ordinances without parliamentary approval and grappling with pending bills. The winter session begins two months later than usual, raising concerns over the upcoming budget session.

Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel has announced the summoning of the winter parliamentary session on January 31, following a recommendation from the council of ministers. The decision comes after increasing pressure from opposition parties over the delayed call, which is set to commence one and a half months later than planned.

Shailaja Regmi Bhattarai, spokesperson for the President's Office, confirmed this, citing Article 93(1) of the Constitution of Nepal. The session, convened at the International Conference Center, New Baneshwor, results from extensive discussions, including those held by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli with Speaker Devraj Ghimire.

Opposition parties, like the Maoist Center, have voiced intense dissatisfaction regarding the delay. They argue that vital legislative matters remain stalled and criticize the government's issuance of five ordinances sans formal parliamentary approval. Experts caution the delay may affect the upcoming budget or monsoon session.

