Left Menu

Tragic Blaze at Turkiye Ski Resort Hotel Claims 10 Lives

A devastating fire at Kartalkaya ski resort hotel in Turkiye killed at least 10 people and injured 32. Authorities dispatched 267 emergency personnel. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya expressed condolences. The resort, a popular winter holiday spot, housed 234 guests at the time of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:57 IST
Tragic Blaze at Turkiye Ski Resort Hotel Claims 10 Lives
Fire at ski resort in Turkiye (Photo/ Courtesy Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkiye

A tragic fire erupted at a ski resort hotel in Turkiye's Bolu province, claiming the lives of at least 10 people and leaving 32 others injured, CNN reported. The blaze occurred at the Kartalkaya resort at approximately 3:27 am local time, according to a statement by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

Yerlikaya expressed his condolences on X, highlighting the increased toll of casualties. The minister also emphasized the fast response of authorities, who deployed 267 emergency personnel to manage the crisis. Top officials, including Turkiye's Interior, Health, and Tourism ministers, were en route to the location to address the media later in the day.

The hotel was bustling with 234 guests, as January marks a peak holiday season driven by school vacations, the Anadolu Agency revealed. Videos capturing the intense flames circulating on social media and Turkish TV show guests resorting to desperate measures like makeshift rope escapes in an attempt to flee the inferno.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025