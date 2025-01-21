Tragic Blaze at Turkiye Ski Resort Hotel Claims 10 Lives

A tragic fire erupted at a ski resort hotel in Turkiye's Bolu province, claiming the lives of at least 10 people and leaving 32 others injured, CNN reported. The blaze occurred at the Kartalkaya resort at approximately 3:27 am local time, according to a statement by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

Yerlikaya expressed his condolences on X, highlighting the increased toll of casualties. The minister also emphasized the fast response of authorities, who deployed 267 emergency personnel to manage the crisis. Top officials, including Turkiye's Interior, Health, and Tourism ministers, were en route to the location to address the media later in the day.

The hotel was bustling with 234 guests, as January marks a peak holiday season driven by school vacations, the Anadolu Agency revealed. Videos capturing the intense flames circulating on social media and Turkish TV show guests resorting to desperate measures like makeshift rope escapes in an attempt to flee the inferno.

