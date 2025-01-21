Trump's Bold Move: Cartels, Border Policies, and Renaming Landmarks

In a bold declaration at the Oval Office, President Donald Trump floated the idea of deploying US special forces to Mexico to confront drug cartels. 'Could happen, stranger things have happened,' he remarked while signing a series of executive orders.

The President also announced controversial executive actions, including the renaming of landmarks such as Denali and the Gulf of Mexico. The White House hailed this as an effort to 'honour American greatness,' a report by CNN indicated. Additionally, the sudden termination of an app facilitating legal migrant entry into the US left many hopefuls at the Mexico-US border feeling disheartened and defeated.

Trump reaffirmed his core foreign policy principle: maintaining America's safety. 'My priority on Foreign Policy is going to be, to keep America safe. Very simple,' he stated.

A statement from Trump's office emphasized the inherent value of US citizenship. It highlighted the long-standing interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment, which excludes certain individuals from birthright citizenship. This includes children born in the US whose parents do not meet specific legal residency or citizenship conditions at the time of birth.

(With inputs from agencies.)