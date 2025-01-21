Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: Cartels, Border Policies, and Renaming Landmarks

President Trump suggests deploying US special forces to Mexico against cartels, renames US landmarks, and ends a migrant entry app. His actions underline a focus on safety and a strict stance on citizenship, emphasizing the exclusivity of US birthright citizenship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:43 IST
Trump's Bold Move: Cartels, Border Policies, and Renaming Landmarks
US President Donald Trump (Image: X@WhiteHouse). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold declaration at the Oval Office, President Donald Trump floated the idea of deploying US special forces to Mexico to confront drug cartels. 'Could happen, stranger things have happened,' he remarked while signing a series of executive orders.

The President also announced controversial executive actions, including the renaming of landmarks such as Denali and the Gulf of Mexico. The White House hailed this as an effort to 'honour American greatness,' a report by CNN indicated. Additionally, the sudden termination of an app facilitating legal migrant entry into the US left many hopefuls at the Mexico-US border feeling disheartened and defeated.

Trump reaffirmed his core foreign policy principle: maintaining America's safety. 'My priority on Foreign Policy is going to be, to keep America safe. Very simple,' he stated.

A statement from Trump's office emphasized the inherent value of US citizenship. It highlighted the long-standing interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment, which excludes certain individuals from birthright citizenship. This includes children born in the US whose parents do not meet specific legal residency or citizenship conditions at the time of birth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025