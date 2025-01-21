Left Menu

Parachinar Under Siege: Unrest and Humanitarian Crisis Unfold

Over 100 villages in Kurram, Pakistan, including Parachinar, have been under siege for over three months. A deadly attack on a convoy intensified unrest. With vital roads closed and a curfew in place, residents face acute shortages amid ongoing violence. Many families have fled, enforcing urgent calls for resolution.

21-01-2025
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Over 100 villages in Pakistan's Kurram district, including the key area of Parachinar, have faced a harrowing siege lasting over three months, according to Geo News. Tensions escalated significantly following a brutal attack on November 21, 2024, when assailants targeted a convoy traveling from Peshawar to Parachinar, resulting in 50 fatalities comprising women and children.

The persistent closure of the main road to Parachinar, despite existing peace agreements, has exacerbated the crisis, obstructing the supply of essential goods such as food, reports Geo News. Local elders attribute the ongoing turmoil to the porous Afghan border, now a hub for unrest, and suggest that reconciliation is imperative for conflict resolution.

A curfew remains enforced while law enforcement in Lower Kurram intensify operations against insurgents. As security efforts continue for a third day in Bagan and its vicinity, officials note that approximately 20 families have evacuated their homes, some relocating to Hangu, others seeking refuge with relatives. Geo News highlights the dire state of Kurram, emphasizing acute shortages and ongoing security anxieties among the populace.

The distressing situation demands urgent intervention. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has sanctioned strenuous measures against those perpetrating attacks on aid convoys and officials, catalyzing military actions since the devastating November incident at Bagan, which saw over 400 shops and numerous homes razed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

