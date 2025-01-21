Marco Rubio Sworn In as Secretary of State, Pledging to Prioritize National Interests

Marco Rubio was officially sworn in as the United States Secretary of State on Tuesday, with Vice President JD Vance overseeing the ceremony. Emphasizing a robust approach to the nation's foreign policy, Rubio pledged to strengthen, secure, and advance the prosperity of the country, aligning closely with President Donald Trump's mandate.

Vice President Vance, speaking ahead of the oath-taking, shared his strong support for Rubio, highlighting his bipartisan capabilities and principled vision. Vance remarked that Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, has a deep love for the nation. Describing him as a seeker of bipartisan solutions, Vance conveyed confidence that Rubio would adeptly address the intricate priorities of President Trump's foreign policy.

Upon assuming office, Rubio expressed gratitude to the Vice President and his wife, Jeannette. He reiterated President Trump's foreign policy commitments, stressing that the Department of State's actions must align with strengthening, securing, and enriching the United States. Ensuring decisions adhere to these pillars, Rubio underscored peace through strength as an enduring goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)