Trump Overhauls Diversity Policies with New Merit-Based Executive Order

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at ending race-and sex-based preferences in various sectors. This order challenges current DEI policies, focusing on individual merit and civil rights compliance, and mandates federal agencies and contractors to eliminate discriminatory practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 10:01 IST
US President Donald Trump (Photo: X/ @WhiteHouse). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

US President Donald Trump has enacted a new executive order titled 'Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity,' targeting prevalent Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies. Officially announced by the White House on January 21, 2025, the order seeks to dismantle race- and sex-based preferences in multiple sectors, arguing they breach federal civil rights laws.

Trump contends that DEI policies compromise individual merit and core values such as hard work and excellence. He criticizes these policies for fostering an 'identity-based spoils system,' potentially jeopardizing public safety and diminishing trust in crucial sectors like law enforcement and medicine. The order mandates a halt to such practices in federal agencies and insists on adherence to civil rights laws.

Alongside federal agency reforms, Trump's order impacts federal contractors by removing affirmative action and quota requirements. It calls for stricter compliance with non-discrimination laws in government contracts and tasks the Attorney General with a comprehensive review of existing federal procurement guidelines. This initiative aims to eliminate references to DEI, underscoring a shift towards merit-based selection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

