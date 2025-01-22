Left Menu

Assam's Global Gambit: Strengthening Indo-Japanese Ties

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, during his international outreach, visited Japan, highlighting India's cultural-historical ties with Japan. Sarma has been promoting 'Advantage Assam 2.0', especially in the semiconductor and renewable energy sectors, aiming to boost bilateral relations and economic development.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Tokyo. (Photo: Assam CMO). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma continued his international diplomacy this week by visiting Tokyo, where he paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's statue. The visit represents a significant effort to reinforce the longstanding relationship between India and Japan, built on profound cultural and civilizational ties.

Concluding the first phase of his International Roadshow in South Korea, CM Sarma engaged in fruitful dialogues with key industry stakeholders from sectors such as renewable energy, semiconductors, and small and medium enterprises. He articulated Assam's potential to become a global semiconductor hub, emphasizing the state's robust policy backing for the industry and extended an invitation to semiconductor giants like SK Hynix and Seoul Viosys to participate in Advantage Assam 2.0.

The Chief Minister's Tokyo visit aligns with India's broader strategy to enhance its 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' with Japan, leveraging a longstanding cultural connection dating back to 752 AD. With a growing Indian community in Japan, particularly in the IT and engineering sectors, the partnership sees significant cultural and economic advancements, mirrored in rising Indian cultural hubs and institutions in places like Nishikasai, Tokyo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

