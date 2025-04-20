Left Menu

India's Next-Gen Chip Revolution: Pioneering Angstrom-Scale Semiconductors

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) proposes a groundbreaking project to develop angstrom-scale chips using 2D materials, positioning India as a leader in next-generation semiconductors. The project seeks Rs 500 crore funding over five years, aiming to overcome global reliance on silicon-based technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 16:16 IST
India's Next-Gen Chip Revolution: Pioneering Angstrom-Scale Semiconductors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A team of scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has put forward a pioneering proposal to the Indian government to forge a new frontier in semiconductors by developing angstrom-scale chips. This ambitious initiative could position India at the forefront of the global semiconductor industry.

The project focuses on utilizing emerging 2D materials, such as graphene and transition metal dichalcogenides. These materials can enable chip production at sizes much smaller than the currently used technologies, challenging the dominance of countries like the US, South Korea, and Taiwan, which lead in silicon-based chip manufacturing.

Presented to the Ministry of Electronics and IT, this project is a collaborative effort that will require substantial government funding and support. Despite needing Rs 500 crore over five years—a modest sum compared to other global investments—the initiative could pave the way for India's self-reliance in semiconductor technology, with a roadmap for future sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025