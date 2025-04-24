Left Menu

Advantage Assam Summit to Propel Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore in Investments by Year-End

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the rollout of investment projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore by year-end, initiated during the Advantage Assam summit. Key projects include the Guwahati Ring Road and Numaligarh Refinery's Bio-Refinery. Government and private bodies are driving rapid implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Advantage Assam business summit has catalyzed substantial investments as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announces that projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore will see initiation before year's end. A blend of government and private sector investments spearheads this accelerated growth.

Among the focal projects is the Guwahati Ring Road, set to begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying its foundation in September. This initiative, costing approximately Rs 7,500 crore, will include a bridge over the Brahmaputra river.

Additionally, Numaligarh Refinery will host the country's first Bio-Refinery utilizing bamboo to produce ethanol. Other significant ventures entail a new Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex and developments in Guwahati's infrastructure under Adani Group's projects, highlighting Assam's robust future in industry and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

