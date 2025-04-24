Advantage Assam Summit to Propel Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore in Investments by Year-End

The Advantage Assam business summit has catalyzed substantial investments as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announces that projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore will see initiation before year's end. A blend of government and private sector investments spearheads this accelerated growth.

Among the focal projects is the Guwahati Ring Road, set to begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying its foundation in September. This initiative, costing approximately Rs 7,500 crore, will include a bridge over the Brahmaputra river.

Additionally, Numaligarh Refinery will host the country's first Bio-Refinery utilizing bamboo to produce ethanol. Other significant ventures entail a new Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex and developments in Guwahati's infrastructure under Adani Group's projects, highlighting Assam's robust future in industry and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)