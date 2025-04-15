Left Menu

Taiwan's Strategic Response to U.S. Tariffs on Semiconductors

Taiwan plans to assess potential U.S. tariffs on its semiconductor industry and negotiate with Washington for fair competition. The U.S. examines imposing tariffs on chip imports for national security reasons. Taiwan emphasizes its complementary role with U.S. technology giants, while TSMC announces substantial U.S. investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 12:21 IST
Taiwan's Strategic Response to U.S. Tariffs on Semiconductors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan is preparing to simulate the effects of potential U.S. tariffs on its semiconductor sector and engage in talks with Washington to address the issue, according to the island's economy minister.

The Trump administration had initiated an investigation into chip imports as part of a strategy to impose tariffs citing national security concerns, due to the heavy reliance on foreign-produced semiconductors. This dependence was targeted by former President Joe Biden through the Chips Act, allocating billions to encourage domestic chip production.

Speaking outside parliament, Economy Minister Kuo Jyh-huei emphasized discussions with the U.S. to achieve competitive fairness. He highlighted the complimentary nature of Taiwanese and American chip sectors.

Kuo mentioned that simulations would assess tariff impacts, and the exact levies would result from negotiations. Taiwan's TSMC, a vital supplier for Apple and Nvidia, recently announced a $100 billion U.S. investment, aligning with significant investment promises by tech giants in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025