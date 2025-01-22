China and Russia Vow to Strengthen Alliance Amid Global Changes
Beijing aims to enhance its relationship with Moscow following Trump's inauguration as US President. In a video call, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin emphasized fortifying bilateral cooperation, strategic coordination, and backing each other's interests amidst global uncertainties, BRICS collaboration, and Taiwan issues.
- Country:
- China
Beijing has announced plans to elevate its relationship with Moscow this year following Donald Trump's swearing-in as the 47th US President. During a video conference on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed eagerness to enhance China-Russia ties.
Xi Jinping reiterated China's commitment to strengthen bilateral relations, underscoring the importance of strategic coordination amid global uncertainties. He advocated for mutual support to defend legitimate interests, highlighted the necessity of practical cooperation, and called for collaboration in BRICS and Global South initiatives.
Correspondingly, Putin affirmed Russia's robust partnership with China, citing resilience despite international changes. He highlighted progress in trade and energy cooperation, emphasizing shared interests in Taiwan and commemorating historical collaborations, while indicating intentions to fortify joint efforts in multilateral settings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Russia
- US
- Trump
- Xi Jinping
- Vladimir Putin
- Bilateral Cooperation
- Taiwan
- BRICS
- Global South
ALSO READ
China's Diplomatic Move: Xi Jinping's High-Level Envoy to Trump Inauguration
U.S. Donates Office Space to NDLEA in Lagos, Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation in Combatting Drug Trafficking
Positive Shift: Xi Jinping and Trump's Strategic Dialogue
Xi Jinping and Donald Trump Forge Diplomatic Path
Vladimir Putin: Advocating for Lasting Peace