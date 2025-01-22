Left Menu

China and Russia Vow to Strengthen Alliance Amid Global Changes

Beijing aims to enhance its relationship with Moscow following Trump's inauguration as US President. In a video call, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin emphasized fortifying bilateral cooperation, strategic coordination, and backing each other's interests amidst global uncertainties, BRICS collaboration, and Taiwan issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 13:53 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping virtual meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo/China's Foreign Ministry). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Beijing has announced plans to elevate its relationship with Moscow this year following Donald Trump's swearing-in as the 47th US President. During a video conference on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed eagerness to enhance China-Russia ties.

Xi Jinping reiterated China's commitment to strengthen bilateral relations, underscoring the importance of strategic coordination amid global uncertainties. He advocated for mutual support to defend legitimate interests, highlighted the necessity of practical cooperation, and called for collaboration in BRICS and Global South initiatives.

Correspondingly, Putin affirmed Russia's robust partnership with China, citing resilience despite international changes. He highlighted progress in trade and energy cooperation, emphasizing shared interests in Taiwan and commemorating historical collaborations, while indicating intentions to fortify joint efforts in multilateral settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

