Instagram Unfollow Issues Stir Controversy Amidst Meta's Policy Shifts

Prominent social media figures, including celebrities such as Demi Lovato and Gracie Abrams, have aired grievances over the inability to unfollow US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and First Lady Melania Trump on Instagram. CNN reported on Wednesday that users allege Meta is restricting their ability to unfollow these high-profile accounts.

Abrams, a renowned American singer-songwriter, expressed on her Instagram story that repeated unfollow attempts of the '@vp' and '@potus' accounts had been thwarted, leading her to block the profiles. Likewise, Demi Lovato shared her own experiences of failing to unfollow the President multiple times in a single day.

Meta responded to the mounting pressure by clarifying that a technical glitch impacted the hashtag search feature, not exclusively targeting left-wing hashtags. Meta spokesperson Andy Stone denied allegations that the platform forced users to follow the new administration's accounts, asserting that the issue stemmed from standard protocol during administrative transitions, affecting follow and unfollow actions.

The situation unfolds as Meta faces criticism from liberal factions, partly due to its policy shifts, including appointing a Republican to head its policy division and ending third-party fact-checking. Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, recently addressed these changes, linking them to ongoing efforts to rebuild user trust by altering content moderation implementations.

