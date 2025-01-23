Tibet Youth Congress Concludes Epic 20,000 km Rally Highlighting Tibetan Struggles

In a powerful display of solidarity and purpose, the Tibet Youth Congress (TYC) concluded its all-India bike rally at Majnu Ka Tilla, New Delhi, on January 22, 2025. Covering an arduous journey of over 20,000 kilometers through 20 states, the rally started on November 22, 2024, at Bumla Pass near the Indo-Tibet border in Arunachal Pradesh. It aimed to raise awareness about China's expansionist designs and their impact on Tibet and its surrounding regions.

The rally emerged as a platform to spotlight the severe issues facing Tibet. The riders conveyed a potent message, urging collective efforts to protect Tibet's rich legacy amid environmental and cultural challenges. The closing ceremony in Majnu Ka Tilla was charged with enthusiasm and support as TYC President Gonpo Dhundup honored the bikers with traditional white scarves, acknowledging their dedication. This heartfelt gathering saw Tibetan community members, young and old, unite with prayers and applause to welcome the brave riders.

Addressing the closing ceremony, the TYC President highlighted the rally's success as a 'significant achievement', emphasizing the direct message sent to the Chinese government about ongoing Tibetan resistance. Despite adversity, the event was hailed as a 'victory for Tibetans', showcasing TYC's resolve to safeguard Tibet's heritage and advocate for independence. Under the Dalai Lama's guidance, TYC remains committed to preserving Tibetan culture and advocating for human rights, reminding the world that Tibet's struggle is a shared fight for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)