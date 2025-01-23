Trump Announces Imminent Tariffs on Chinese Imports Amidst Fentanyl Concerns

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that initial US tariffs on Chinese imports could take effect as early as next week, Radio Free Asia reported. Originally, Trump had threatened a 10 percent tariff on Chinese goods upon assuming office, with earlier campaign vows suggesting tariffs exceeding 60 percent.

Although the tariffs were not part of the executive orders signed by Trump on his first day back in the White House, he indicated that February 1 might be the implementation date, emphasizing the necessity for strengthening US industry as reported by Radio Free Asia. The proposed tariffs are linked to China's fentanyl exports to North America. The announcement followed a USD 500 billion AI investment by Oracle, OpenAI, and SoftBank.

Trump, as reported by Radio Free Asia, confirmed discussing the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a phone call before regaining office, expressing dissatisfaction with fentanyl precursors entering the US. Curbing these exports was a priority in former President Joe Biden's diplomacy with China, leading to a pledge from Xi during the 2023 San Francisco summit. Despite reported progress, Trump criticized the efforts as inadequate, Radio Free Asia conveyed, noting that the opioid crisis remains severe due to Chinese-produced precursors.

(With inputs from agencies.)