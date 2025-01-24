Debate Erupts Over Italy's Deportation of Libyan War Crimes Suspect

Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi has staunchly defended the swift deportation of Osama Elmasry Njeem, a Libyan war crimes suspect, emphasizing concerns over his 'social dangerousness.' Detained in Turin under an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant, Njeem was unexpectedly released and flown back to Tripoli following legal complications, as reported by Al Jazeera. Known also as Osama Almasri Njeem, he faces allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder, torture, and rape, linked to his role as a brigadier general in Libya's Judicial Police. The arrest warrant from the Hague-based ICC is tied to alleged atrocities at the Mitiga Detention Centre in Tripoli. Despite his arrest on Sunday, procedural issues highlighted by an Italian court led to his Tuesday release.

In a Senate session addressing the situation, Interior Minister Piantedosi explained: 'Following the non-validation of the arrest, considering that the Libyan citizen presented a profile of social dangerousness, I adopted an expulsion order for reasons of state security.' Opposition lawmakers, however, criticized the government for allegedly falling short of Italy's obligations to the ICC, demanding an open parliamentary session to address the issue, according to reports from Al Jazeera.

The ICC voiced discontent with Italy's action, citing a lack of consultation before Njeem's deportation. Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani dismissed the criticism, asserting, 'The court is not the word of God. It's not the font of all truth.' Tajani underlined Italy's sovereignty in its decision-making, adding, 'Italy is a sovereign country, and we make our own decisions.' Njeem's arrest and release coincided with the resumption of direct flights between Rome and Tripoli after a ten-year break. Italy's relationship with Libya remains crucial, as Rome leans on Libyan security forces to stem irregular migration from northern Africa. The nations have a bilateral agreement, renewed under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, involving training and funding the Libyan coastguard.

Explaining the legal nuances, Piantedosi mentioned that Rome's appeals court ordered Njeem's release due to procedural non-compliance in the arrest. The ICC maintains that Njeem's alleged crimes were 'committed by Njeem personally, ordered by him, or with his assistance, by members of the Special Deterrence Forces,' as reported by Al Jazeera. Opposition parties remain dissatisfied with Piantedosi's explanation. Senator Giuseppe De Cristofaro from the Green-Left Alliance criticized the government, saying, 'You are plunging our country into utter shame. You talk about technicalities, but you have made a precise political choice.'

The call for Prime Minister Meloni to address parliament on the issue continues to gain momentum amid widespread debate over Italy's adherence to international legal standards. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)