Rawalpindi Residents Endure Environmental Hazard as Sewage Invades Gas Lines

Residents of Rawalpindi Cantonment's Tench Bhatta area face health risks as sewage contaminates gas pipelines. Despite complaints, attempts to resolve the issue by SNGPL have been ineffective, leading to reduced gas supply and ongoing environmental threats. Residents demand urgent action to mitigate the crisis and avert potential protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Rawalpindi Cantonment's Tench Bhatta area, an alarming situation has unfolded as sewage has seeped into local gas pipelines, posing serious health and environmental dangers. The toxic mix has invaded homes via gas connections, creating environmental hazards and leading to significant disruptions in gas supply, reports The Express Tribune.

Frustrated residents have repeatedly complained to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), urging swift action. However, efforts by SNGPL's dispatched teams have proven largely ineffective. They attempted to flush the contaminants from the pipelines, but the issue remains unresolved, according to resident reports.

Residents expressed growing concerns over the deteriorating situation. Sidra Arsalan shared her frustration, describing how SNGPL's visits have failed to yield concrete solutions as thick black liquid continues to be a remnant in the pipelines. Aziz Butt highlighted the critical health risks posed by the contaminated gas supply, with foul odors compounding community distress.

SNGPL officials have confirmed the ongoing issue, explaining that they are investigating where interconnected pipelines might have allowed the mix-up of sewage and gas. Despite pressurizing lines to clear contaminants, the persistent problem underscores a need for further maintenance. Calls for urgent remedial action echo through the community.

With aging gas connections suspected to be the root cause of the leakage, the situation demands immediate attention. Residents threaten to protest outside the SNGPL office if their grievances continue to be ignored, seeking decisive intervention to alleviate the crisis, reports The Express Tribune.

(With inputs from agencies.)

