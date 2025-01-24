Tragic Jalgaon Train Accident Claims Seven Nepali Lives

The Nepalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the tragic death of seven Nepali nationals among the 12 casualties from the Jalgaon train accident in Maharashtra. A press release issued Friday detailed that three women and four men were among the victims of Wednesday evening's rail disaster.

Most victims hailed from Nepal's Accham District, identified as Himu Nandaram Bishwokarma (11), Nandaram Padma Bishwokarma (44), Maisara Kami Bishwokarma (42), and Kama Kami (60). Additional victims include Kamala Nabin Bhandari (43) and Lachiram Pasi (40) from Kailali, and Radheshyam Radh (32) from Banke. The passengers, aboard the Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express, jumped in panic during an alarm chain-pulling incident, tragically colliding with the Karnataka Express on an adjacent track.

The press release highlights that four Nepali nationals were injured, with three receiving treatment locally and one in critical condition hospitalized in Godawari, Jalgaon. The Nepali Embassy in New Delhi is actively coordinating with Indian authorities to repatriate the deceased's bodies, and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu aids the injured. Following the incident, India's Railway Board announced financial relief, offering Rs 1,50,000 to bereaved families, while the Maharashtra government pledged INR 5,00,000 to each family.

(With inputs from agencies.)