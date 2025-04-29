Left Menu

Markets Juggle Trade Tensions Amid Tech Weakness

The S&P 500 and Dow ended positively amid ongoing trade talks, while Nasdaq declined due to tech sector weakness. Investors anticipate critical earnings and economic data. European and Asian markets showed optimism, while bond yields fell. Gold prices rose as oil softened amidst trade uncertainties involving OPEC+.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day on a positive note on Monday as investors closely monitored progress in ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations. In contrast, the technology sector's performance pulled the Nasdaq lower.

The market's mixed performance follows a week of rallies, with analysts attributing the trend to a scarcity of major market catalysts. The lack of substantial developments led to a relatively stagnant session, although U.S. Treasury yields decreased slightly in anticipation of crucial economic data scheduled for later in the week.

Key economic indicators, including reports from major corporations like Meta Platforms and Amazon.com, are expected to influence market movement. Meanwhile, the price of gold rose due to a weaker dollar, while crude oil prices saw a decline amidst potential changes in OPEC+ supply.

