Markets Juggle Trade Tensions Amid Tech Weakness

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day on a positive note on Monday as investors closely monitored progress in ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations. In contrast, the technology sector's performance pulled the Nasdaq lower.

The market's mixed performance follows a week of rallies, with analysts attributing the trend to a scarcity of major market catalysts. The lack of substantial developments led to a relatively stagnant session, although U.S. Treasury yields decreased slightly in anticipation of crucial economic data scheduled for later in the week.

Key economic indicators, including reports from major corporations like Meta Platforms and Amazon.com, are expected to influence market movement. Meanwhile, the price of gold rose due to a weaker dollar, while crude oil prices saw a decline amidst potential changes in OPEC+ supply.

