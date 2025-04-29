Grid Failure Sparks Massive Power Outage Across Iberian Peninsula
A significant power outage swept across the Iberian Peninsula on Monday, caused by a failure in the grid interconnection between Spain and France. Spanish grid operator REE confirmed the incident, raising concerns about energy reliability in the region.
- Country:
- Spain
A wide-scale power disruption impacted much of the Iberian Peninsula on Monday, following a failure of the interconnection between electrical grids in Spain and France. The event has sparked discussions regarding the stability and reliability of the region's energy infrastructure.
Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, citing Spanish grid operator REE's system operations chief Eduardo Prieto, reported on the incident. The grid failure highlights potential vulnerabilities and underscores the necessity for improved interconnectivity and energy resilience.
The interruption serves as a reminder of the critical nature of shared infrastructure in ensuring consistent power delivery. Authorities are now focusing on investigating the cause and addressing any underlying issues to prevent future occurrences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Market Response: Wall Street Futures Soar on Tariff Exemptions
Rory McIlroy Secures Career Grand Slam with Dramatic Masters Victory
Crime and Politics in Ecuador: Noboa's Reelection Battle
Ecuador reelects President Daniel Noboa, a conservative millionaire with a divisive no-holds-barred crime-fighting record, reports AP.
Rory McIlroy Achieves Career Grand Slam With Dramatic Masters Victory