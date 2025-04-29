Left Menu

Grid Failure Sparks Massive Power Outage Across Iberian Peninsula

A significant power outage swept across the Iberian Peninsula on Monday, caused by a failure in the grid interconnection between Spain and France. Spanish grid operator REE confirmed the incident, raising concerns about energy reliability in the region.

  • Spain

A wide-scale power disruption impacted much of the Iberian Peninsula on Monday, following a failure of the interconnection between electrical grids in Spain and France. The event has sparked discussions regarding the stability and reliability of the region's energy infrastructure.

Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, citing Spanish grid operator REE's system operations chief Eduardo Prieto, reported on the incident. The grid failure highlights potential vulnerabilities and underscores the necessity for improved interconnectivity and energy resilience.

The interruption serves as a reminder of the critical nature of shared infrastructure in ensuring consistent power delivery. Authorities are now focusing on investigating the cause and addressing any underlying issues to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

