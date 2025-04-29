Left Menu

Trump Administration Dismisses National Climate Assessment Contributors

The Trump administration has dismissed approximately 400 contributors to the U.S. government's climate change study, leaving the future of the National Climate Assessment uncertain. This federal report, vital for preparing for climate impacts, faces publication challenges under the Global Change Research Act of 1990.

Updated: 29-04-2025 02:20 IST
The Trump administration's recent dismissal of nearly 400 contributors to the U.S. government's crucial climate change study has cast uncertainty over the National Climate Assessment's future. An email sent on Monday confirmed this sweeping action.

This significant move affects the sixth iteration of the National Climate Assessment, a multi-year, peer-reviewed analysis set for publication in 2028. This comprehensive study aims to guide federal and local governments in preparing for climate change impacts.

These developments arise under the framework of the Global Change Research Act of 1990, which initiated these assessments during George H.W. Bush's presidency. The scope of the 2028 report is currently under evaluation, amid the backdrop of this legislative context.

