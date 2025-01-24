Left Menu

Vikram Misri's Crucial Visit: India-China Talks for Enhanced Bilateral Ties

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will visit China on January 26-27 to engage in bilateral talks with the Vice Minister of China. Discussions will cover various areas of mutual interest, including visa issues and the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, following previous agreements over border arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:34 IST
Vikram Misri's Crucial Visit: India-China Talks for Enhanced Bilateral Ties
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/ Youtube @MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, briefed the media on Friday concerning the forthcoming trip of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to China on January 26 and 27. Misri's agenda includes a meeting with China's Vice Minister to discuss bilateral interests comprehensively.

In response to queries by ANI about potential discussion topics like visas and direct air links, Jaiswal confirmed that all bilateral issues would indeed be on the table, entailing areas such as the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. These discussions follow the consensus reached in Kazan, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic engagement at various levels, including recent Foreign Minister dialogues.

This visit underscores a significant step in the established Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister dialogue mechanism, originating from leadership agreements. Past meetings led to breakthroughs on patrolling arrangements in contested zones like the Depsang Plains and Demchok, indicating a gradual improvement in India-China relations. This follows Prime Minister Modi's meeting with President Xi Jinping, where the emphasis was on managing bilateral disputes properly to maintain peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025