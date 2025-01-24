Vikram Misri's Crucial Visit: India-China Talks for Enhanced Bilateral Ties

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, briefed the media on Friday concerning the forthcoming trip of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to China on January 26 and 27. Misri's agenda includes a meeting with China's Vice Minister to discuss bilateral interests comprehensively.

In response to queries by ANI about potential discussion topics like visas and direct air links, Jaiswal confirmed that all bilateral issues would indeed be on the table, entailing areas such as the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. These discussions follow the consensus reached in Kazan, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic engagement at various levels, including recent Foreign Minister dialogues.

This visit underscores a significant step in the established Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister dialogue mechanism, originating from leadership agreements. Past meetings led to breakthroughs on patrolling arrangements in contested zones like the Depsang Plains and Demchok, indicating a gradual improvement in India-China relations. This follows Prime Minister Modi's meeting with President Xi Jinping, where the emphasis was on managing bilateral disputes properly to maintain peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)