Abu Dhabi to Host Global Air Traffic Conference in 2025

Abu Dhabi is set to host the 64th Annual Conference of the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers' Associations (IFATCA) from April 28 to May 2, 2025. The Integrated Transport Centre, part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced a cooperation agreement with the Emirates Aviation Association to organize this prominent event.

The conference will bring together international organizations, government authorities, and leading aviation companies, highlighting Abu Dhabi's ambition to strengthen its status as a global aviation hub. It will focus on advancements in air traffic control, promoting safety, efficiency, and the development of global air navigation systems.

Saif Sultan Al Nasri, Acting Undersecretary of the DMT, emphasized the importance of the event in bolstering international relationships and advancing air traffic management. The UAE, with one of the busiest airspaces, showcases its progressive aviation infrastructure, reflecting a 10% growth surge in the sector over two years.

