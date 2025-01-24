Jaishankar's Secret to Success: The 3 Cs in High-Stress Diplomacy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar outlined his approach to managing stress and achieving success through the '3 Cs'—Contact, Chemistry, and Credibility—during a book launch event for Shiv Khera's 'Live While You're Alive'. He reflected on the significance of these elements in diplomatic and ministerial roles.

Jaishankar detailed how forming extensive networks (Contact), establishing rapport (Chemistry), and maintaining integrity (Credibility) facilitate professional success. He also discussed the necessity of 'normalising the abnormal' to handle chronic stress, particularly in high-pressure environments inherent to his ministerial position.

In his remarks, author Shiv Khera addressed the pervasive nature of stress as a 'silent killer' affecting societal and personal well-being. He advocated for a positive attitude as a means to overcome stress, quoting from his book about staying alive mentally and emotionally, underpinning the significance of perspective in stress management.

