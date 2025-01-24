Left Menu

Jaishankar's Secret to Success: The 3 Cs in High-Stress Diplomacy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared stress management insights and the '3 Cs of Success' – Contact, Chemistry, and Credibility. Speaking at Shiv Khera's book launch, he emphasized adapting to stress in demanding roles. Khera highlighted stress's impact and the pivotal role of attitude in tackling it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:51 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar outlined his approach to managing stress and achieving success through the '3 Cs'—Contact, Chemistry, and Credibility—during a book launch event for Shiv Khera's 'Live While You're Alive'. He reflected on the significance of these elements in diplomatic and ministerial roles.

Jaishankar detailed how forming extensive networks (Contact), establishing rapport (Chemistry), and maintaining integrity (Credibility) facilitate professional success. He also discussed the necessity of 'normalising the abnormal' to handle chronic stress, particularly in high-pressure environments inherent to his ministerial position.

In his remarks, author Shiv Khera addressed the pervasive nature of stress as a 'silent killer' affecting societal and personal well-being. He advocated for a positive attitude as a means to overcome stress, quoting from his book about staying alive mentally and emotionally, underpinning the significance of perspective in stress management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

