Mohammed bin Rashid Attends Star-Studded 'Fashion Friday' at Meydan

Dubai [UAE], January 25 (ANI/WAM): In a distinguished showcase of international horse racing, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, graced the renowned 'Fashion Friday' event at Meydan Racecourse. Known for its world-class races, this event forms a notable part of the Dubai Racing Carnival, making waves in the regional horse racing landscape.

The evening unfolded with the participation of 99 elite horses, gearing up for the forthcoming 29th Dubai World Cup set for April 2025. With an impressive prize pool of AED10.53 million, the event was segmented into nine races across various group categories, promising exhilarating competitions and rich rewards for victors.

Central to the evening's excitement was the Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge, a critical preparatory race for the Dubai World Cup, stretching over 2,000 metres on a dirt track, offering AED3.68 million in prize money. The event drew international attention with defending champion Kabirkhan competing, alongside the Group 1 Jebel Hatta, a significant precursor to the Dubai Turf, featuring a purse of AED1.85 million.

Rounding out the thrilling races were competitions from Group 2 and Group 3 categories, with high-profile entries like the Al Fahidi Fort, Blue Point Sprint, and Firebreak Stakes. Particularly noteworthy was the return of 2024 Dubai World Cup winner, Laurel River, with aspirations for consecutive victories. The spectacular evening also included the UAE 2,000 Guineas for three-year-olds, and the Group 3 Al Shindagha Sprint, not to mention the long-distance Al Khail Trophy.

The event kicked off with the Al Maktoum Challenge for Purebred Arabian horses, setting a competitive tone for the night. Launched in 2024, 'Fashion Friday' has quickly established itself as a preeminent platform for showcasing top-tier international racing talent, further cementing Dubai's reputation as a global hub for horse sports and training.

