India-Indonesia Forge Stronger Defence Ties

The governments of India and Indonesia are poised to enhance their defence relationship, underscored by the imminent dispatch of a high-powered defence delegation from Indonesia to India. This announcement was made during a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs on the visit of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) of the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted the extensive discussions held on defence collaboration. The dialogue covered a broad spectrum of potential cooperation, ranging from joint military exercises to enhanced training exchanges and maintenance efforts.

Connectivity was also a focal point, with both countries underscoring the role of increasing flights—currently at 21 per week—between India and Indonesia as vital for boosting tourism and fostering people-to-people connections. Moreover, multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) on health, maritime, traditional medicine, digital development, and cultural exchange were signed, reinforcing the bilateral ties further.

(With inputs from agencies.)