Left Menu

India-Indonesia Forge Stronger Defence Ties

India and Indonesia aim to bolster their defence partnership, with Indonesia sending a high-powered delegation to India soon. Crucial discussions encompassed joint initiatives, connectivity, and tourism growth. Additionally, the two countries signed MOUs in five key areas: health, maritime, traditional medicine, digital development, and cultural exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:26 IST
India-Indonesia Forge Stronger Defence Ties
Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Jaideep Mazumdar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The governments of India and Indonesia are poised to enhance their defence relationship, underscored by the imminent dispatch of a high-powered defence delegation from Indonesia to India. This announcement was made during a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs on the visit of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) of the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted the extensive discussions held on defence collaboration. The dialogue covered a broad spectrum of potential cooperation, ranging from joint military exercises to enhanced training exchanges and maintenance efforts.

Connectivity was also a focal point, with both countries underscoring the role of increasing flights—currently at 21 per week—between India and Indonesia as vital for boosting tourism and fostering people-to-people connections. Moreover, multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) on health, maritime, traditional medicine, digital development, and cultural exchange were signed, reinforcing the bilateral ties further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025