On Tuesday, China's military commenced joint army, navy, and rocket force exercises in the vicinity of Taiwan, describing them as a stern warning against Taiwanese independence. The exercises come in the wake of Taiwan's President Lai Ching-Te denouncing Beijing as a 'foreign hostile force' last month.

The Eastern Theater Command highlighted the focus on combat readiness patrols and blockade operations around Taiwan. Taiwan's Defense Ministry responded to China's Shandong aircraft carrier group's maneuvers by deploying military assets and activating missile systems, accusing China of being the international community's 'biggest troublemaker.'

China's drill announcement was accompanied by numerous propaganda videos portraying intense military activities encircling Taiwan. Taiwan's Defense Minister condemned this escalation as provocative and urged China to address its internal issues, particularly corruption, rather than disturbing regional peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)