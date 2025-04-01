China's Military Intensifies Pressure On Taiwan With Joint Exercises
China's military has launched joint exercises around Taiwan, intensifying pressure on the island nation it views as a separatist territory. The drills, targeting maritime and air zones, serve as a deterrent against Taiwanese independence. Taiwan has criticized this move, labeling China's actions as destabilizing and provocative.
On Tuesday, China's military commenced joint army, navy, and rocket force exercises in the vicinity of Taiwan, describing them as a stern warning against Taiwanese independence. The exercises come in the wake of Taiwan's President Lai Ching-Te denouncing Beijing as a 'foreign hostile force' last month.
The Eastern Theater Command highlighted the focus on combat readiness patrols and blockade operations around Taiwan. Taiwan's Defense Ministry responded to China's Shandong aircraft carrier group's maneuvers by deploying military assets and activating missile systems, accusing China of being the international community's 'biggest troublemaker.'
China's drill announcement was accompanied by numerous propaganda videos portraying intense military activities encircling Taiwan. Taiwan's Defense Minister condemned this escalation as provocative and urged China to address its internal issues, particularly corruption, rather than disturbing regional peace and stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We will continue to cooperate against terrorist, separatist and radical elements: PM Modi after talks with NZ PM Luxon.
Trump Displays Declaration of Independence in Oval Office
Trump's Dismissal of FTC Democrats: A Test of Agency Independence
Judicial Independence Tested: Tensions Flare Between U.S. Courts and Trump Administration
Judicial Independence: Chief Justice Roberts Rebukes Trump's Impeachment Talk