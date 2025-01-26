Left Menu

Indian Embassy Celebrates 76th Republic Day with Cultural Fervor in Kathmandu

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu celebrated the 76th Republic Day with a grand ceremony featuring flag unfurling, cultural programs, and tributes to fallen Gurkha soldiers. Key dignitaries expressed warm wishes, and cultural performances added charm to the event attended by hundreds of Indian expatriates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 14:33 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu successfully commemorated the 76th Republic Day with a heartwarming ceremony on Sunday. The event was inaugurated by Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, who unfurled the national flag, commemorating 75 years since India embarked on its republican journey. He highlighted the significant progress made and paid homage to the nation's founding figures.

In a show of solidarity, hundreds of Indian nationals residing in Nepal gathered for the occasion as they watched an address by Indian President Droupadi Murmu. In an act of goodwill, Ambassador Srivastava also distributed books to educational institutions in Nepal and presented insurance benefits to the families of deceased Gurkha soldiers who served honorably.

The celebrations featured vibrant cultural performances, including songs and dances by students from the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre and Kendriya Vidyalaya School in Kathmandu. Alongside, Nepalese leaders, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, extended their congratulations via Twitter, emphasizing the longstanding friendship between India and Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

