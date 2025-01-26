Arab Parliament Condemns Attack on Saudi Hospital in Sudan

The Arab Parliament has issued a strong condemnation against the recent attack on a Saudi hospital located in El Fasher, western Sudan, which led to numerous civilian casualties. The parliamentary body emphasized that assaults on medical facilities and public infrastructure flagrantly violate international laws and conventions.

In a statement released today, the Arab Parliament called for comprehensive protection measures for healthcare and humanitarian workers, as well as civilians. The statement highlighted the need to keep infrastructure and medical facilities away from the ongoing conflict.

The Parliament urged all involved parties to follow the Jeddah Declaration, signed on April 15, 2023, which advocates for a ceasefire, the safeguarding of public facilities, the protection of civilians, and a peaceful resolution to the Sudanese crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)