Indonesian Armed Forces Showcase Unity at India's Republic Day

The Indonesian Navy's chief, Admiral Muhammad Ali, paid his respects at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Monday, marking a notable moment in the Republic Day celebrations in India.

The event saw Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto serve as the chief guest, highlighting the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations. The celebrations were spearheaded by President Droupadi Murmu, who conducted the flag-unfurling ceremony, flanked by Indian Navy officers Lieutenants Shubham Kumar and Yogita Saini.

A major highlight was the 152-member Indonesian National Armed Forces contingent, representing the country's Army, Navy, and Air Force. Their synchronized march highlighted military precision and national unity, aligning with Indonesia's 'Unity in Diversity' ethos. The presence of the Indonesian military band, Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta, added a harmonious note of cultural solidarity to the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)