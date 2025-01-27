Indonesian Armed Forces Showcase Unity at India's Republic Day
The Indonesian National Armed Forces participated in India's 76th Republic Day parade in Delhi, showcasing unity and strength. President Prabowo Subianto was a key guest, while a 152-member Indonesian contingent led a grand display of military prowess, reflecting the nation's motto 'Unity in Diversity'.
- Country:
- India
The Indonesian Navy's chief, Admiral Muhammad Ali, paid his respects at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Monday, marking a notable moment in the Republic Day celebrations in India.
The event saw Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto serve as the chief guest, highlighting the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations. The celebrations were spearheaded by President Droupadi Murmu, who conducted the flag-unfurling ceremony, flanked by Indian Navy officers Lieutenants Shubham Kumar and Yogita Saini.
A major highlight was the 152-member Indonesian National Armed Forces contingent, representing the country's Army, Navy, and Air Force. Their synchronized march highlighted military precision and national unity, aligning with Indonesia's 'Unity in Diversity' ethos. The presence of the Indonesian military band, Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta, added a harmonious note of cultural solidarity to the occasion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Governors Meet with President Droupadi Murmu
Smooth Republic Day Parade Rehearsals on Kartavya Path
Dance of Diversity: A Cultural Extravaganza on Kartavya Path
India Gears Up for a Grand Republic Day with Indonesian Contingent
President Droupadi Murmu unfurls national flag on 76th Republic Day.