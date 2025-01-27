UKPNP Leaders Condemn Demographic Changes in PoJK and PoGB

The President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), Jamil Maqsood, has issued a strong condemnation of the demographic changes occurring in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB). He described the Pakistani government's strategic moves to transform the population and socio-political landscape as direct violations of indigenous rights.

In a discussion on social media platform X, Maqsood underscored that the influx of non-local settlers serves Pakistan's political and economic aims while undermining the power of the original inhabitants. He voiced concerns over inadequate protection of local property and citizens, leading to the marginalization of native communities and eroding their cultural identity and resources in PoJK and PoGB.

Sardar Shoukat Ali Kashmiri, UKPNP Chairman, joined the discourse, focusing on land occupancy issues. He criticized the growing acquisition of land by outsiders, particularly in PoGB's Hunza district, resulting in local residents losing economic and social rights. Kashmiri denounced governmental tactics that spread discord and emphasized his hopes for eventual self-rule and peace restoration for the people.

Both leaders call for international scrutiny of the human rights violations in these occupied areas. They urge global support in the fight for justice, highlighting the need for self-determination for the people of PoJK and PoGB.

