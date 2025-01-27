Arab Health 2025: Dubai's Pioneering Global Platform for Healthcare Innovations

The 2025 Arab Health Exhibition and Congress has opened its doors in Dubai, marking its 50th edition with a theme that encapsulates its global vision, 'Where the World of Healthcare Meets.' The event, which runs from January 27 to 30 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, is the largest and most comprehensive healthcare gathering in the Middle East.

This prestigious event has attracted over 3,800 exhibitors from across the world and anticipates more than 60,000 visitors. Dubai's Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, praised the exhibition's growth into a premier platform influencing future healthcare directions. Notably, the exhibition underscores Dubai's pivotal role as a strategic leader in vital sectors, promoting innovative health systems and robust international collaboration.

The exhibition features a diverse range of healthcare innovations and technological advancements. Highlights include a Healthcare ESG Forum focusing on sustainable practices and the integration of ESG principles, the Lakers and UCLA Health Experience, and several major conferences tackling critical healthcare themes. The event's enduring legacy underlines its importance as a global hub for healthcare innovation and collaboration.

