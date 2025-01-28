CPEC: A Dream Deferred Amid Economic and Security Challenges

Once seen as a flagship project meant to bolster Pakistan's infrastructure and economy, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is now beset by escalating economic and security challenges, according to The Guardian. Launched in 2015 as a $62 billion initiative under China's Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC aimed to connect East Turkestan to the Arabian Sea through Pakistan, facilitating trade and delivering vital infrastructure. However, nearly a decade later, the ambitious project faces significant hurdles, prompting questions about its viability, The British Daily reported.

The city of Gwadar, initially hailed as 'Pakistan's Dubai' and the centerpiece of CPEC, has yet to fulfill its ambitious promises. The newly constructed airport, representing significant Chinese investment, and the adjacent deep-water port have fallen short of expectations, The Guardian reported. Despite China's assurances of economic prosperity, the people of Gwadar remain disappointed, noting a lack of tangible benefits. The airport, one of the country's largest, is seen as a 'commercial white elephant' in a city of just 150,000, most living below the poverty line. Additionally, the port, intended as a commercial hub, mainly operates in transit with minimal commercial activity and reportedly runs at a loss, according to local officials cited by The Guardian.

Chinese investment has led to some infrastructure improvements, but the broader economic prosperity promised has yet to be realized, the report pointed out. Furthermore, Pakistani officials admit that many projects were implemented without necessary upgrades to essential local infrastructure, such as power and water systems, leaving ordinary citizens, particularly those in struggling Balochistan, with little advantage.

Compounding these issues are growing security concerns. CPEC has become a target for militant groups, notably the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which sees the project as an exploitative effort stripping the region of its resources. The BLA has conducted multiple attacks on Chinese nationals, including a fatal assault near Karachi airport in October, exacerbating the security crisis, as reported by The Guardian. In Gwadar, local dissatisfaction is clear, with accusations against China of transforming the city into a heavily militarized zone with fortified checkpoints and restricted areas for Chinese workers. Projects like a proposed donkey slaughterhouse for traditional Chinese medicine exports have incited local outrage, the report noted.

According to The Guardian, the deteriorating security situation has alarmed Chinese authorities, leading to delayed timelines and the scaling back of some CPEC projects. China has withdrawn a significant portion of its workforce from Pakistan and demanded enhanced security measures for its personnel, including the possibility of deploying Chinese military forces. This prospect raises concerns within and outside Pakistan, with the United States voicing apprehensions over China's growing regional influence. While CPEC is crucial for Pakistan's ailing economy, heavily reliant on Chinese investments, potential Chinese military involvement could further strain relations with Pakistani citizens and international allies, The Guardian highlighted.

Although CPEC is integral to China's broader geopolitical objectives in South Asia, its economic and security shortcomings in Pakistan are increasingly apparent. Local discontent and rising security threats place the future of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in jeopardy, leaving both governments to deal with unforeseen outcomes of this bold endeavor. (ANI)

